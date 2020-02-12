Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,511 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,300 shares of company stock valued at $30,982,543 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $115.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $326.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $96.50 and a 12-month high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

