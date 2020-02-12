WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) Plans $0.08 Interim Dividend

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th.
Shares of WAM stock traded up A$0.03 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting A$2.32 ($1.65). 469,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$2.23. WAM Capital has a 12-month low of A$1.84 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of A$2.34 ($1.66). The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 31.18, a current ratio of 31.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
