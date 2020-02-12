WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) Plans $0.08 Interim Dividend

WAM Capital Limited (ASX:WAM) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th.

Shares of WAM stock traded up A$0.03 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting A$2.32 ($1.65). 469,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$2.23. WAM Capital has a 12-month low of A$1.84 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of A$2.34 ($1.66). The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 31.18, a current ratio of 31.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About WAM Capital

WAM Capital Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

