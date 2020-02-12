Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162,829 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Waste Management by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.23.

Shares of WM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,971. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.22 and a 12-month high of $125.47. The stock has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day moving average is $115.70.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

