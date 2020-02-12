Watts Water Technologies Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the technology company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.98 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.32.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $107.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $114.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after acquiring an additional 62,757 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 55.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 35.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 17,056 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $204,958.98. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.