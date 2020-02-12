WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIT) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.55, approximately 14,084 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 20,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.40% of WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

