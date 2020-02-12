WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0154 per share on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of WBIG stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.38. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,061. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91. WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

