WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Consumer Edge began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,746,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,468,422. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.11 and a 200-day moving average of $139.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,928.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.