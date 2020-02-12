Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.28

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 21069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Welbilt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 256.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Welbilt by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Welbilt by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

