Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.28

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 21069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Welbilt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.57.
About Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
