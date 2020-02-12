Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.88

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.88 and last traded at $22.77, with a volume of 47391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Get Wendys alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,618,518.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $279,368.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,333.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco purchased a new position in Wendys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wendys by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Wendys by 512.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wendys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.