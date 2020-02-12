Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ WSTL traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $0.99. 19,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,191. Westell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The company has a market cap of $16.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23.

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Westell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 45.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Timothy L. Duitsman bought 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $54,700. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Westell Technologies Company Profile

Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).

