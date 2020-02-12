Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG) fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.55 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.63 ($0.15), 420,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 715,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.15).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.70. The company has a market cap of $17.93 million and a PE ratio of 112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Westminster Group Company Profile (LON:WSG)

Westminster Group PLC, a specialist security and services company, designs and supplies technology solutions and services to governments and government agencies, non-governmental organizations, and blue chip commercial organizations. The company operates through Managed Services Aviation, Technology, and Managed Services Sovereign Ferries segments.

