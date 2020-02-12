Westwater Resources (WWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ WWR opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. The company has a market cap of $6.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.16. Westwater Resources has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,964 acres situated in east-central Alabama. It also holds interest in three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

