Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.55

Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:WHC) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and traded as high as $2.56. Whitehaven Coal shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 8,649,379 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of A$3.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.76.

About Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC)

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales. The company operates through two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. It operates six mines in North West New South Wales; five open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Rocglen, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Whitehaven Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitehaven Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.