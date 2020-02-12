William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cubic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Cubic’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

CUB has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cubic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Shares of CUB opened at $63.92 on Monday. Cubic has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average of $67.86.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $328.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Cubic’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Cubic news, Director David F. Melcher bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,897. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans bought 1,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.96 per share, with a total value of $99,833.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,223.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $246,789. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUB. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Cubic by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 612,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after acquiring an additional 171,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cubic by 10.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,643,000 after acquiring an additional 161,075 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Cubic by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 478,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,416,000 after acquiring an additional 138,242 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cubic in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,391,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cubic by 1,547.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 123,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

