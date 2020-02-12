Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.11.

WSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,847,310.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 68.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WSM opened at $72.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.18. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $50.14 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.