Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Holdings Lowered by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.07% of Winmark worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Winmark in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Winmark by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Winmark by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,608,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Winmark alerts:

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $205.01 on Wednesday. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $158.30 and a 12 month high of $209.99. The stock has a market cap of $804.25 million, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.32, for a total value of $991,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WINA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.