Works co uk PLC (LON:WRKS) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.20

Works co uk PLC (LON:WRKS) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON WRKS opened at GBX 43.20 ($0.57) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 million and a PE ratio of 10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 526.65. Works co uk has a 52-week low of GBX 27.20 ($0.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 128.49 ($1.69). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 59.79.

In other news, insider Dean Hoyle bought 435,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £208,800 ($274,664.56).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Works co uk in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Works co uk Company Profile

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retail sale of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. The company was formerly known as Theworks.CoUk Limited and changed its name to TheWorks.co.uk plc in July, 2018.

