World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WRLD. ValuEngine lowered shares of World Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered World Acceptance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded World Acceptance from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. World Acceptance has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 20.84 and a quick ratio of 19.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.09. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $175.78. The company has a market cap of $633.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 2.25.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($1.26). World Acceptance had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 1,220.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 27,834 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,200,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

