XEL Hits Market Cap of $1.15 Million (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 48.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One XEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, XEL has traded 45.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. XEL has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $3,082.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XEL alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00014433 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000639 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000804 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About XEL

XEL (CRYPTO:XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XEL is xel.org

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.