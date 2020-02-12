Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Shares Down 9%

Shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) fell 9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.31, 1,130,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 653,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $5.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Xenetic Biosciences by 1,050.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 32,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Xenetic Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

