Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 88,149 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Xerox were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Xerox by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Xerox by 611.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Xerox to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

XRX opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. Xerox Corp has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

