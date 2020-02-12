XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on XPO. Barclays lowered XPO Logistics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised XPO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.13.

XPO opened at $92.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.45. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $96.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.21 and its 200-day moving average is $77.91.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.31%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 252,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $21,261,303.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 415.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 42,196 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 179,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the period.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

