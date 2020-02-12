XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s previous close.

XPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.25.

XPO stock opened at $92.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $96.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.91.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.90%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total value of $12,573,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

