Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Trading Up 5.2%

Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.43, approximately 1,199,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,030,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XNET shares. ValuEngine downgraded Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Xunlei from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $314.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.08.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.76 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNET. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xunlei by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 24,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Xunlei by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,137,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after buying an additional 1,396,731 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Xunlei by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Xunlei by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Xunlei by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

