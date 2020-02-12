Yvonne Greenstreet Sells 6,250 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $774,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,546.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Yvonne Greenstreet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Yvonne Greenstreet sold 9,892 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,285,960.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,420.00.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.54. The company had a trading volume of 873,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.12 and a 200 day moving average of $97.42. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.81 and a 52-week high of $133.11.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.82) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.14 EPS for the current year.

ALNY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nomura increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

