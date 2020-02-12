Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that Apyx Medical Corp (NASDAQ:APYX) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apyx Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.13). Apyx Medical reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apyx Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apyx Medical.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 66.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APYX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Apyx Medical by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apyx Medical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Apyx Medical by 31.7% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Apyx Medical by 21.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apyx Medical stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 32,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,143. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $257.97 million, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Apyx Medical has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $8.66.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

