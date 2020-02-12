Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nantkwest’s earnings. Nantkwest reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nantkwest will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.34) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nantkwest.

Get Nantkwest alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other Nantkwest news, Director John C. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Nantkwest stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $31,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 350,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,216.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nantkwest in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Nantkwest in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nantkwest by 303.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 36,486 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nantkwest in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nantkwest by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares during the period. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,245,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,394. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $633.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43. Nantkwest has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nantkwest (NK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nantkwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nantkwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.