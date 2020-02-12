Zacks: Analysts Expect Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.25. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

SHO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

SHO stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.34. 1,875,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,633. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.09%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 201.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,921,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,091,000 after buying an additional 4,017,085 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,303,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,902,000 after buying an additional 179,794 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12,937.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,095,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,536,000 after buying an additional 3,072,035 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 975,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,579,000 after buying an additional 97,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 897,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,487,000 after buying an additional 223,138 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

