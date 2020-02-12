Zacks: Analysts Expect Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Analysts expect Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) to post sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $5.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waste Connections.

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC set a $99.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

Waste Connections stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.70. 421,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,547. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.18. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $80.66 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61.

In other Waste Connections news, VP David Eddie sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $84,573.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,632.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.4% in the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 25,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.0% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

