Zacks: Analysts Set $11.25 Price Target for EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY)

Shares of EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $11.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given EuroDry an industry rank of 81 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

EDRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

NASDAQ EDRY remained flat at $$5.65 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 679. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64. EuroDry has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $12.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that EuroDry will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

