Zacks: Analysts Set $9.20 Target Price for Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $9.20 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Euroseas an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ESEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Euroseas in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Euroseas stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 479 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. Euroseas has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $7.84.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter. Euroseas had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 28.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euroseas will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

