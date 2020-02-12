Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BRT Apartments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.22. BRT Apartments posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.
On average, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BRT Apartments.
Several research firms have weighed in on BRT. Zacks Investment Research cut BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.
BRT stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.44. 57,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,350. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.69 million, a PE ratio of 102.59 and a beta of 0.79.
About BRT Apartments
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.
