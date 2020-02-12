Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for BRT Apartments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.22. BRT Apartments posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BRT Apartments.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRT. Zacks Investment Research cut BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter worth about $899,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 95,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 40,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

BRT stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.44. 57,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,350. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.69 million, a PE ratio of 102.59 and a beta of 0.79.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

