Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) to report earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.11). Canopy Growth reported earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year earnings of ($3.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.55). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 542.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $58.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 283.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 653.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGC traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,854,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,110,621. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.57. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 7.04.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canopy Growth (CGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.