Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s earnings. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock also reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ GLDD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,046. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a market cap of $669.24 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In other news, Director Ryan Levenson bought 53,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.03 per share, for a total transaction of $590,502.08. Also, SVP Kathleen Mackie Lavoy sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $130,500.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,895.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,050,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,895,000 after purchasing an additional 193,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,912,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,148,000 after buying an additional 87,712 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,018,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,853,000 after buying an additional 228,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,195,000 after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,158,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 785,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.