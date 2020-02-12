Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.98 Million

Equities analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will post sales of $141.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.33 million. National CineMedia posted sales of $137.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year sales of $439.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $437.93 million to $442.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $453.46 million, with estimates ranging from $442.63 million to $465.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National CineMedia.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on NCMI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barrington Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.75 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

NCMI traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 177,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,070. The firm has a market cap of $610.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.69. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in National CineMedia by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,582,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 11.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.