Zacks: Brokerages Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to Post $1.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will announce $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Generac posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Generac.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Northcoast Research upped their price target on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price target on Generac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

GNRC stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.23. 2,807,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,668. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.99 and its 200 day moving average is $89.73. Generac has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $112.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $503,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,584,088.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,500. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

