Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report sales of $109.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.05 million to $110.34 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $130.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $416.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $411.16 million to $426.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $418.64 million, with estimates ranging from $382.87 million to $470.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 8,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $113,766.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 558,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $254,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,366. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of IRWD stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $12.18. 689,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,965. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 1.97. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $15.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

