Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SANM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $274,306.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,910.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis Young sold 30,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,000,682.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,528.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,925 shares of company stock worth $5,628,398 in the last ninety days. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SANM opened at $30.93 on Friday. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

