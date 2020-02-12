Zacks: Brokerages Set $11.00 Target Price for Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG)

Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $11.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Akazoo an industry rank of 65 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SONG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Akazoo in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Akazoo in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SONG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,282. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.07. Akazoo has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $7.49.

Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.87 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akazoo will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akazoo during the third quarter worth $25,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Akazoo during the third quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Akazoo during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akazoo Company Profile

Akazoo SA operates as an on-demand music streaming subscription company. It directly licenses music from various labels and provides online and offline listening platforms, social media integration, and a AI-driven new music recommendation engine. The company provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline streaming access to a catalog of approximately 45 million songs on a commercial-free basis.

