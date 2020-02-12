Zacks: Brokerages Set $28.00 Price Target for XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT)

XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ:XBIT) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $28.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.15) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned XBiotech an industry rank of 71 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on XBiotech from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered XBiotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 27.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 76,556 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in XBiotech by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in XBiotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in XBiotech by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 259,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in XBiotech by 1,037.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after buying an additional 1,088,946 shares in the last quarter. 12.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XBiotech stock opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $899.80 million, a P/E ratio of -34.54 and a beta of 0.61. XBiotech has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $26.40.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). As a group, research analysts forecast that XBiotech will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

