Zacks: HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $12.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.25) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given HC2 an industry rank of 190 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

HCHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

HCHC remained flat at $$3.99 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,643. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $160.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. HC2 has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in HC2 by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in HC2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HC2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HC2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC raised its holdings in HC2 by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 987,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 42,275 shares during the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

