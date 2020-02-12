Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) to “Buy”

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

DSPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price target on DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of DSP Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DSPG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.31. 141,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,422. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. DSP Group has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $347.36 million, a P/E ratio of -306.14, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DSP Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSPG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in DSP Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,532,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,007,000 after purchasing an additional 129,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in DSP Group by 23.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 112,745 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DSP Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 441,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,702 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DSP Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 38,470 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in DSP Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 33,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

