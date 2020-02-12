Zacks: Pivotal Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pivotal Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PVT) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Pivotal Acquisition an industry rank of 220 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Pivotal Acquisition alerts:

PVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities started coverage on Pivotal Acquisition in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pivotal Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

NYSE PVT remained flat at $$9.90 on Friday. Pivotal Acquisition has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $10.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pivotal Acquisition stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PVT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Pivotal Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Pivotal Acquisition Company Profile

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pivotal Acquisition (PVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.