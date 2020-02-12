Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.93

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.93 and last traded at $34.92, with a volume of 68118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.62.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.
In other Zayo Group news, COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $343,896.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,156.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 9,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $312,563.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,130.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,792 shares of company stock worth $2,532,463 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZAYO. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Zayo Group by 267.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,385 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,467,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Zayo Group by 322.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,837,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,898 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in Zayo Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,882,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zayo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,749,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zayo Group Company Profile (NYSE:ZAYO)
Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.
