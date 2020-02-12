Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.93

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.93 and last traded at $34.92, with a volume of 68118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Zayo Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $653.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Zayo Group’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Zayo Group news, COO John F. Jr. Waters sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $343,896.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,156.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 9,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $312,563.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,130.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,792 shares of company stock worth $2,532,463 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZAYO. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Zayo Group by 267.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,385 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Zayo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,467,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Zayo Group by 322.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,837,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,898 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in Zayo Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,882,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zayo Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,749,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zayo Group Company Profile (NYSE:ZAYO)

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

