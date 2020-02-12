Zcoin (XZC) Trading Up 8.8% This Week

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $77.58 million and $22.31 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for about $8.21 or 0.00079731 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, BX Thailand and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,284.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $245.18 or 0.02381326 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $477.27 or 0.04635468 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.37 or 0.00761124 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.00898369 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00119695 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010041 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00027191 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.64 or 0.00715230 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,450,018 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bittrex, TDAX, Cryptopia, Coinroom, BX Thailand, Huobi, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin, Indodax, Koinex, CryptoBridge, QBTC, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

