ZelCash (ZEL) Price Hits $0.0370 on Top Exchanges

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the dollar. ZelCash has a market cap of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.36 or 0.01288867 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00050040 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00016853 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00217472 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009577 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002539 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00068219 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004900 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

