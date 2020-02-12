Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 160,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,963,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,425,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 152,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,933,000 after buying an additional 42,864 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $159.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.45. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $111.17 and a fifty-two week high of $159.79.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price (up from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.60.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

