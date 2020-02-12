Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zscaler Inc. operates as a cloud security company. It focuses on transforming networks and applications for a mobile and cloud-first. The company’s flagship services consist of Zscaler Internet Access and Zscaler Private Access engages on securing connections between users and applications, regardless of device, location or network. Zscaler Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. ValuEngine raised shares of Zscaler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $60.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.07 and a beta of 1.07. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,068,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,187 shares of company stock worth $13,532,524 in the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Zscaler by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 430,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 263,138 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 255,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 82,263 shares during the period. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zscaler (ZS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.