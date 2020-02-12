ZVCHAIN (ZVC) 1-Day Volume Hits $175,054.00

ZVCHAIN (CURRENCY:ZVC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, ZVCHAIN has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. ZVCHAIN has a market cap of $18.83 million and $175,054.00 worth of ZVCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZVCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0636 or 0.00000615 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZVCHAIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.13 or 0.03528749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00247214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039478 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00143530 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003037 BTC.

About ZVCHAIN

ZVCHAIN launched on July 18th, 2019. ZVCHAIN’s total supply is 308,189,955 coins and its circulating supply is 296,019,084 coins. ZVCHAIN’s official website is www.zvchain.io . ZVCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/zvchain . ZVCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @zv_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZVCHAIN Coin Trading

ZVCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZVCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZVCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZVCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZVCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZVCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.