Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Receives $17.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 341.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,311,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,778,000 after buying an additional 1,014,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 127.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,700,000 after buying an additional 691,342 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 31,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 17,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 4.59. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

